Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord and former Illawarra Stingrays product Mary Fowler have been selected in Tony Gustavsson's 24-player squad for upcoming friendlies against Scotland and England in preparation for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup.
The two matches, played in April in London, will act as perfect preparation as the side prepares to take on the Republic of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada in the group stages of the Cup.
Following on from the 2023 Cup of Nations victory, head coach Gustavsson has recalled 21 members of that squad for the European-based camp as the team continues to knit together.
Positively, the April assembly will see the return of defender Ellie Carpenter and forward Holly McNamara from long-term injuries sustained in 2022.
The duo returned to club football recently with Carpenter recording full match performances for Olympique Lyon and McNamara notching up minutes with Melbourne City. Goalkeeper Jada Whyman has also been added to the April roster following another strong season with Sydney FC.
Unavailable for this camp will be vice-captain Steph Catley (foot) and forward Emily Gielnik (ankle) who will remain with their English clubs as part of their recovery from injury.
"We have full awareness that we are not the finished product and in February we identified some further areas for improvement. These scheduled matches are a great opportunity to carry on addressing those areas against one of the best teams in the world who will test us in all facets of the game," Gustavsson said.
The full squad: Mackenzie Arnold, Ellie Carpenter, Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Larissa Crummer, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Katrina Gorry, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Sam Kerr, Aivi Luik, Holly McNamara, Teagan Micah, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne, Hayley Raso, Emily Van Egmond, Cortnee Vine, Clare Wheeler, Jada Whyman, Lydia Williams, Tameka Yallop.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
