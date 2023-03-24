Sea Cliff Bridge: a great view but mind the poo. Letters, March 25, 2023

"Hypotheticals about politics and the Universe" what a fascinating topic for Q&A last Monday. Include a Q&A panel of Indigenous astrophysicist Kirsten Banks, world renowned physicist Brian Greene, famous human rights lawyer, Geoffrey Robertson and politicians Dai Le and Matt Keogh and what could spoil the party? Answer, Q&A host Stan Grant! I believe Stan Grant is too self-opinionated to host Q&A. Unlike previous Q&A hosts, Grant never allows a question to be asked or a response given without his input. On Monday night Grant rudely interrupted Geoffrey Robertson mid-sentence saying, "we must move on, time is against us." Time would not be a problem with Q&A if Stan Grant reined in his massive ego.