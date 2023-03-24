Sea Cliff Bridge: a great view but mind the poo. Letters, March 25, 2023

Having just had a knee replacement I thought, where's a nice place to take my new knee for a walk, I know! The Sea Cliff Bridge with all its natural beauty. The entrance to entice tourism to Wollongong.
I was walking on the bridge taking in the beauty of the sea and the cliffs when I looked down to be greeted by a fresh dog turd. I continued to look down to be greeted by another dog turd.
The bridge has bins at either end for dog owners. I just hope a young child or tourist doesn't fall into one of these turds. This is a breach of legislation and I would hope that dog rangers will catch and fine dog owners for breaching the law. Otherwise Wollongong council should change the Sea Cliff Bridge's name to Dog Turd Bridge so people will know what to look for.
Ray Jaeger, Coledale
The blatant self interest of those arguing to continue with fossil fuels shows what must have been the push-back pre 1807, to the abolition of slavery. Today slavery is considered abhorrent and a crime against humanity; what will our future generations think of our continued use of fossil fuels, considering we've had over 30 years of warnings?
With world weather firsts, cyclones in New Zealand, the longest lasting cyclone ever, worst hurricanes ever, record fires, floods and temperatures worldwide, how will people explain their participation in creating these weather events to their coming generations? As for the need of coal to make steel, there's many replacements, including HYBRIT technology using hydrogen instead of coal.
With the abolition of slavery, mechanisation was sped up through investment to replace the lost free labour. Australia can lead the world, and speed up technology, by replacing our fossil fuels with clean energy. Yes, some may suffer financially, but nowhere as many that will suffer if we don't stop immediately.
Dave Schmidt, Towradgi
"Hypotheticals about politics and the Universe" what a fascinating topic for Q&A last Monday. Include a Q&A panel of Indigenous astrophysicist Kirsten Banks, world renowned physicist Brian Greene, famous human rights lawyer, Geoffrey Robertson and politicians Dai Le and Matt Keogh and what could spoil the party? Answer, Q&A host Stan Grant! I believe Stan Grant is too self-opinionated to host Q&A. Unlike previous Q&A hosts, Grant never allows a question to be asked or a response given without his input. On Monday night Grant rudely interrupted Geoffrey Robertson mid-sentence saying, "we must move on, time is against us." Time would not be a problem with Q&A if Stan Grant reined in his massive ego.
Barry Swan, Balgownie
