Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour council stoush over push for apprentices

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
March 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Complaints about lawn mowing to Shellharbour City Council showed a need for more qualified staff, Cr Maree Duffy-Moon said during a debate on promoting apprenticeships.

A Labor push for measures to promote council apprenticeships was knocked back at Shellharbour City Council at Tuesday night's meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.