2023 Sculpture in the Garden winner Deborah Redwood announced at Wollongong Botanic Garden

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated March 23 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 8:41am
Sculpture in the Garden winner Deborah Redwood with her sculpture 'Banksia' at the Wollongong Botanic Garden. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Of all the Australian natives in the Wollongong Botanic Gardens, it's the rare, intricate banksia which sits on the Fig Lawn that is stealing all the attention - because it's a sculpture, an award-winning sculpture.

