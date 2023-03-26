Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Wolves sort defensive woes with victory against the Mariners

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated March 26 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 5:00pm
After a couple of tough weeks, the Wolves put their recent defensive woes in the rear-view mirror, picking up their first win in three and a clean sheet along the way in their 3-0 win against the Mariners on Sunday.

