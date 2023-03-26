After a couple of tough weeks, the Wolves put their recent defensive woes in the rear-view mirror, picking up their first win in three and a clean sheet along the way in their 3-0 win against the Mariners on Sunday.
Eight goals conceded in their past two games meant defence was the only thing on coach David Carney's mind a training and it paid off for the side after collecting their third clean sheet of the campaign .
In response to the Wolves going down 5-3 to St George the week prior, Carney made a few changes to the starting 11.
Previously injured left-back Walter Scott came back into the starting lineup for Senna Stevenson. Ethan Beaven came into the fold for Marcus Beattie at right-back, whilst Thomas Butkovic replaced Nenad Vekic in goals.
Josh Macdonald also returned to the starting team for the clash.
The match was end-to-end for much of the first half with good chances traded between both George Daniel for the Mariners and Jake Trew for the Wolves.
Trew was then rewarded shortly after with a goal. Scott whipped in a low corner that the Mariners were not able to deal with and as a result, the former Wanderers A-League striker headed home into an empty net and the score stood at 1-0 going into the sheds.
The Trew masterclass continued in the second half with the striker picking up the ball on half way and taking on the Mariners defence before unleashing a left-footed shot into the top corner.
Then it was substitute Takumi Ofuka's chance to get in on the action, with the Japanese import strolling through the Mariners defence to make it a trifecta of goals for Carney's men and that's how the game stayed.
Defender Harrison Buesnel - who played a key role at the back in the win - said that it both the win and the clean sheet was a result of the hard work the team had put into training during the week.
"It was very important," he said.
"We worked on defence through the week because of last week's result, which can't be happening. And we needed it today.
"To score the amount of goals today is also good to get the goal difference back up."
Buesnel added that the partnership of himself and interim captain Banri Kanaizumi was another strength for the team against the Mariners and also said that Ethan Beaven on his Wolves debut was impressive.
"I thought we were really solid today," he said.
"There were a few chances but other than that we were strong. I thought Ethan played so well."
The Wolves jumped to ninth on the ladder with the victory.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
