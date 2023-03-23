Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra players starring at U21 Australian Hockey Championships

By Sally Johnston
March 23 2023 - 5:50pm
Lucinda Nash, Miri Maroney, Lucinda Preeo and Madison Agnew. Picture supplied.

Illawarra South Coast Hockey has a strong showing at the Hockey Australia Under 21 Championships being held at the State Sports Centre until March 29.

