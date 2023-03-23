Illawarra South Coast Hockey has a strong showing at the Hockey Australia Under 21 Championships being held at the State Sports Centre until March 29.
Lucinda Preeo and Miri Maroney are playing for NSW State while Lucinda Nash and Madison Agnew are representing the Blues development team in the championships which started on Wednesday.
In addition, UOW player Emma Baxter is captaining the ACT team. All five players play in the Illawarra South Coast first grade women's competition.
Preeo is hoping to have a strong championship and will be one of the key defenders for NSW.
"This championship will be my last as a junior. My goal is to go out and play the best I can and hopefully come away with a gold medal," Preeo said.
Preeo, Nash and Agnew have all made their way through the junior ranks in the Illawarra.
Agnew encourages young girls who are looking for a new sport to try hockey because it is a "fast and competitive sport which requires both strength and skill."
Agnew is also hoping that her hockey career might lead to some opportunities for overseas study and travel in the future.
As for these championships, Queensland and reigning champions Victoria have been identified as their toughest opponents.
The championships run from March 22 to March 29 at Sydney Olympic Park.
Matches will also be streamed on the LiveHockey platform.
