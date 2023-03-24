Postal votes could delay delivery of NSW election result

The massive rise in postal vote applications could see a delay in the final election result.
The NSW Electoral Commission has reported the demand for postal votes more than doubled compared to the 2019 election.
In 2019 the NSWEC received 248,236 postal vote applications. For the 2023 poll 540,208 people requested a postal vote - an increase of 117 per cent.
In the Illawarra the spike in postal voting is even higher than that. Several electorates have seen an increase of more than 200 per cent, with Wollongong recording a 296 per cent increase.
A likely reason for the surge in interest in postal voting is the reduction in time of pre-poll.
Usually held for two weeks in previous state elections, it was cut in half for the 2023 poll.
Postal voters have until 6pm on Saturday to complete their vote, which must be done in the presence of a witness.
From there the postal votes must be received by the electoral commission by 6pm on April 6 - that's 12 days, which marks an increase from the four days of the 2019 election.
With the election tipped to be close, in seats with razor-thin margins both parties could end up waiting for all those postal votes to be counted in the hope of a last-minute victory.
A victory that might come 12 days after election day.
That, coupled with the fact there is no vote counting taking place this Sunday, raises the possibility of not knowing the election result for days.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
