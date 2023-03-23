Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Man killed in late-night Albion Park crash

Natalie Croxon
Nadine Morton
By Natalie Croxon, and Nadine Morton
Updated March 24 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash scene where a 20-year-old man died in a two-car accident in Albion Park on Thursday night. Picture by Nadine Morton

Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man died in a late-night car accident in Albion Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.