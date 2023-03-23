Man killed in late-night Albion Park crash

A man has died after his car collided with a four-wheel-drive in Albion Park late on Thursday night.
Emergency services attended Jamberoo Road, near Terry Street and Ashburton Drive, about 11pm after a crash involving a Nissan Micra and a Toyota Landcruiser.
Paramedics and police treated the 20-year-old Nissan driver but he died at the scene.
The 41-year-old male driver of the Landcruiser was uninjured, but taken to Shellharbour Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police established a crime scene, which will be examined by forensic officers.
An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is underway and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.