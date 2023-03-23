Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man died in a late-night car accident in Albion Park.
About 11pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to Jamberoo Road at Albion Park, near Mount Terry Public School, after reports of a crash between a Nissan Micra and a Toyota Landcruiser.
Paramedics and police treated the 20-year-old Nissan driver but he died at the scene.
The 41-year-old male driver of the Landcruiser was uninjured and taken to Shellharbour Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established and examined by forensic officers. An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is underway and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
A Lake Illawarra Police District spokeswoman was unable to provide any further information on the two men involved in the horror crash.
Police have called on anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
