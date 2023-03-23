Glover to remain a King after inking extension

Illawarra fans pining for the return of local boy Angus Glover will have to wait, with the Wollongong product inking a fresh two-year deal to remain with the Kings.
Having won back-to-back titles alongside former Edmund Rice College classmate - and newly minted Washington Wizard - Xavier Cooks, Glover will chase a third straight ring in the purple and gold.
"It [re-signing] was a pretty easy decision to make really," Glover said.
"To win back-to-back championships and to see the vision the club has going forward, why wouldn't I want to be a part of it.
"I loved running it back with the Kings this season. I think one of the most enjoyable parts of being on this team was the fact that we all celebrated everyone else's success throughout the year.
"It's easy to let things like that slip when we had the year we had being up the top of the ladder all season but we just enjoyed coming to training every day and putting in the work. We had a mindset of 'winning last year was great but let's move on and go chase another'.
"The playing group made me better in multiple different ways but the one that stands out to me is the way we competed against each other every day on the court.
"Winning every scrimmage or drill meant so much to everyone which just made our training sessions go to another level."
The 24-year-old will now ply his trade in NBL1 South with Eltham to prepare him for his fourth campaign as a King.
"I'll play NBL1 with the [Eltham] Wildcats in Victoria and continue to get better and be in great shape for the start of NBL pre-season," he said.
"Apart from winning another title, I honestly think winning the NBL's most improved award is an achievable goal for me."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
