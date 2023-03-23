Matildas star Caitlin Foord has thrown her weight behind the inaugural Female Football Festival in Kiama, saying it was a great opportunity for young talents across the Illawarra and further abroad.
Earlier this year, Sydney FC launched the festival as a special event for junior girls of all skills levels ahead of the arrival of the FIFA Women's World Cup, to be held in Australia and New Zealand beginning in July.
The Female Football Festival will be held at the Kiama Sporting Complex this April school holidays (April 13 and 14), with Sydney FC hoping it becomes the largest participation festival event for eight to 15-year-old girls across the state.
The seven-a-side competition in the Illawarra will see teams playing a minimum of five games plus finals. Each team will need at least eight players to participate.
As part of the event, players will receive an A-League Women's season pass, and the festival will feature appearances from Sydney FC and Matildas players.
"I'm looking forward to coming back to Sydney for the FIFA Women's World Cup," Shellharbour's Foord, who played more than 100 W-League games for Sydney FC, said this week.
"In great news, my old club Sydney FC is gearing up for a big event, with the Female Football Festival down in my old stomping ground in Kiama.
"So get your team together and have a fun trip away."
It comes as Foord celebrates being selected in the latest Matildas squad for their upcoming friendlies against Scotland and England.
The 28-year-old and former Illawarra Stingrays product Mary Fowler were among those named in Tony Gustavsson's 24-player squad for the two matches in London, which will be crucial as the Aussies continue their preparation for the World Cup.
After recently securing the Cup of Nations crown, Gustavsson has recalled the bulk of that squad for the friendlies, while defender Ellie Carpenter and forward Holly McNamara are set to don the green and gold as they return from long-term injuries sustained in 2022.
"We have full awareness that we are not the finished product and in February we identified some further areas for improvement," Gustavsson told reporters this week.
"These scheduled matches are a great opportunity to carry on addressing those areas against one of the best teams in the world who will test us in all facets of the game."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.