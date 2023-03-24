Lake Illawarra captain Mark Ulcigrai is confident the empire can strike back in the finals series.
For years the dominant force in the South Coast, the Lakers were stripped of the Twenty20 title and beaten to the minor premiership by The Rail this season.
Now they face a sudden-death semi-final against Ex-Servos from Nowra as part of the revamped 11-team competition.
Ulcigrai is a 15-year veteran of the club and will lean on the top talent of Kerrod and Brendan White, but said the finals are an opportunity for the next generation to take charge.
"We've played a lot of finals as a club, but we've been bringing through some young players and they've had a taste of the pressure," he said. "The future is bright, we've still got a lot of great young talent playing in the second grade grand final this weekend as well.
"But the competition is as tight as it has been for a while and we'll need to stand up, particularly with the bat.
"I don't think there's much between us an Ex-Servos, we both have similar strengths."
Lake Illawarra won the first battle between the clubs, as Nick Jennings led a rescue mission from 6-85 to finish all out in the last over for 203, then rolling Ex-Servos for 187.
But Ex-Servos hit back in January, as Michael Perry and Manning Berry helped post 203, then dismissing Lake for 129.
The Rail won the minor premiership race with 108 points, ahead of Lake Illawarra on 102 and Ex-Servos on 100, and will now play fourth-placed Shellharbour in the other semi-final.
It means The Rail and Lake Illawarra have the advantage if there is a washout, with up to 15 millimetres of rain forecast on Saturday.
Semi-finals
Saturday, 11am
THE RAIL v SHELLHARBOUR at Croome Sporting Complex
LAKE ILLAWARRA v EX-SERVOS at Howard Fowles Oval
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
