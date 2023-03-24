If you could pick anyone to epitomise Cringila's growth over the past 12 months, it's Michael Mendes.
The promising wingman arrived at the Lions den ahead of the 2022 Illawarra Premier League season looking for greater opportunities in a side that had battled to get off the foot of the ladder in recent years.
But, with the chance to impress last year, the former Olympic talent grew in confidence last season - and so did his teammates.
Cringila finished the regular season with nine wins to clinch fifth position and book their first Premier League finals appearance in over a decade. From there, they knocked over Coniston and Bulli, before falling 2-1 to premiers Wollongong United in the preliminary final.
Mendes told the Mercury that it was a year that he looks back on proudly.
"I'd gone to a few clubs and I was just looking for playing time. I'd worked with (coach) Jorge (De Matos) all throughout my juniors, and he gave me the opportunity and I took it," he said.
"I played for Jorge with Corrimal under 20s and 23s, and then I parted ways and came back, and I've been with him ever since. Jorge is very well known for what he does on and off the pitch, he takes pride in what he does and he puts faith in a lot of young players.
"As a club, it was exciting to get all three (Premier League) ages into finals last year I think for the first time ever, it was a good feeling."
Fast forward to March 2023, and the Lions have already proven that last year's effort was no fluke. While it's still early days, Cringila sit in second position on the IPL ladder, having picked up two wins and a draw to open their account.
Mendes said the players had bought into the plan implemented by head coach De Matos and assistant coach Icko Atanasoski.
"It's been a solid start. Jorge and 'Ice' (Atanasoski) know what they're doing and we've got a plan which we try to stick it to it every game and try get the three points," the 21-year-old said.
"We've brought in some new players, and we've all been sticking to the plan and going for it. And someone like our captain Peter Simonoski is very talented, as well as the likes of Ekoue (D'Almeida) and (Harrison) Taranto are big parts in the new team that we've brought in.
"We've got a good bunch of boys here. We all try stick to the plan and we all love each other here, there's no dramas. And we're looking forward to keep moving forward. Everyone wants to obviously to be minor premiers and make the grand final, and hopefully we can keep on track and go towards it.
"At Cringila, everyone at the club puts their trust on you, and they try to do as much as they can off the field as on the field. It's like being part of a big family here."
Round four of the Illawarra Premier League will take place with six games across the region on Saturday.
The Lions will look to pick up their third win of the season when they travel to Tarrawanna to face the Blueys.
In the other IPL games, Bulli will host Wollongong Olympic at Balls Paddock; Helensburgh Thistle take on South Coast United at Rex Jackson Oval; Wollongong United meets Corrimal at Macedonia Park; Bellambi tackles Coniston at Elizabeth Park; and the White Eagles face Port Kembla at Terry Reserve.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
