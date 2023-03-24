Balgownie skipper Jamie Fleming says his side has nothing to fear, despite being outsiders heading into Saturday's sudden-death semi-final against Northern Districts.
The fourth-placed Magpies will battle the minor premiers at North Dalton Park, with a spot in the Cricket Illawarra grand final on the line for the winner.
The Butchers head into the game full of confidence after claiming the minor silverware with a seven-wicket win over Corrimal, while Balgownie lost their final regular season game to Keira.
Fleming said he expected a tough slog on Saturday, but believed his Magpies were ready to cause an upset.
"We beat them once this year, and then they beat us in the second game, so I think we're pretty even sides. They've probably been a bit more consistent, which is why they finished up top. But there's no pressure on us, we're coming in from fourth. And I think we've won the premiership twice coming from fourth in the last 10 years, so we definitely know that it can be done," he said.
"They're (Butchers) very well rounded and, like I said, they're consistent. They've got a lot of good youngsters and a few good spinners in that team. But we've got some really experienced players, I think we've got four guys who have won four or five premierships. And finals is different cricket, it's not like a game during the year, so we'll be putting them under a lot of pressure.
"I think the key to who wins the game is who handles the pressure better."
The other first grade semi-final will see Wollongong take on Keira at Figtree Oval on Saturday.
The Lighthouse Keepers had led the competition heading into last weekend's final round, before suffering a six-run defeat to University, while the Lions claimed a 96-run victory over Balgownie.
ILLAWARRA
Semi-finals
Saturday, 11.30am
NORTHERN DISTRICTS v BALGOWNIE at North Dalton Park
WOLLONGONG v KEIRA at Figtree Oval.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
