The date may not have yet been set for the 2023 AFLW season, but Woonona's Ruby Sargent-Wilson has hit the ground running as she gears up for her second campaign with the Sydney Swans.
The teenager created history last April when she became the inaugural player to be drafted by the expansion club, despite having only picked up an Australian rules football for the first time three years earlier.
Sargent-Wilson - who had an extensive background in netball and touch footy - was then handed her AFLW debut last October, and went on to play four matches for the Swans last year.
After getting that first taste, the 19-year-old is now hungry to nail down a full-time position in the Sydney outfit in 2023, whenever that opportunity arrives.
The AFL is still yet to confirm a date for their next women's campaign, but Sargent-Wilson has been working hard in what she describes as "pre pre-season training".
"My journey is a little bit different to most of the other girls in the team. I study up at Bond University on the Gold Coast, so I'm actually up in Queensland at the moment. I'm training with the Bond AFL side up here and doing my own training with gym and extras," Sargent-Wilson told the Mercury.
"My semester ends in April, so I'll head back down then. I'm obviously hoping that uni stays via correspondence so I can study and complete my (Sports Management) degree while doing pre-season training as well. I like to have something else other than footy as a little bit of an outlet. It's good to step back from that and study something that I enjoy.
"It also aligns a lot with the environment that I'm working in. Our (Swans) GM Kate Mahony is an awesome role model and someone I look up to her. Kate's position is my final career goal, with the degree that I'm doing. So I'm soaking up that she knows and learning the ropes from her, and it's another awesome opportunity that I have at the Swans."
However, Sargent-Wilson still has plenty to achieve on the field before she seriously contemplates life after footy.
In her four AFLW appearances in 2022, the teenager played a floating role across the field, averaging more than five kicks and 3.5 handballs per game.
However, she remains keen to have a bigger impact on the field next season.
"I didn't have the smoothest start to my footy journey unfortunately, I had a few hiccups with injury and illness. So I'm really looking forward to heading into pre-season feeling strong and back to my normal self," Sargent-Wilson said.
"I absolutely loved playing and was really grateful for the opportunity that I had to play. I learned so much from last season in terms of getting myself right and trying to juggle work and uni, on top of footy as well. You learn a lot about resilience and what that takes in that kind of environment.
"There's obviously lots of ups and downs with sport, and it's not always fair. But you start to discover how good your strength and resilience can be."
The key to Sargent-Wilson's development will be Sydney's coaching staff, led by head coach Scott Gowan and his assistant coach Nick Davis.
The Swans are looking to build on a difficult opening AFLW campaign, where they finished winless at the foot of the ladder.
"It was a tough step up. You always talk about how much faster it is compared to local league, and it definitely caught me by surprise in the few games that I played," Sargent-Wilson said.
"Between that and the strength of the girls you're competing with, I guess it's the best of the best, and that's what's expected. But I loved the challenge of that as well, and it's really made me want to push to be playing more games next season and really establish a set position in the team.
"In terms of the team, we talked a lot last year about it being a build and development year. And there was obviously a few disappointments with our results. But we didn't base our success off wins or losses, and we improved quite a bit throughout the season with our key statistics and other skills areas of our game.
"Coming into this season, we're not going to have that development mindset. We're starting early in the pre pre-season, and the girls are working really hard to start and set the standard early so we can have a strong season."
It's been a huge off-season for the Swans, who have taken advantage of the decision to give unprecedented power to the AFLW's expansion clubs to poach players from rival sides.
Last year's expansion clubs - Sydney, Essendon, Hawthorn and Port Adelaide - were granted a "priority signing period" ahead of this year's sign and trade period in mid-March, in a bid to equally distribute talent across the league.
The opportunity allowed the Swans to land a "big fish" in former Collingwood star Chloe Molloy.
Since then, Sydney has also signed emerging Cats talent Laura Gardiner, ex-Carlton midfielder Lucy McEvoy and Irish trio Paris McCarthy, Jennifer Higgins and Julie O'Sullivan.
The likes of Cynthia Hamilton, Sofia Hurley and last year's No.1 Draft pick Montana Ham have also inked fresh deals with the club.
Sargent-Wilson said she was particularly keen to learn from, and play alongside, Molloy in 2023.
"We're extremely lucky to have her on our team now. She brings a lot of experience, as well as new motivation, and I've heard all good things about her leadership," the teen said.
"I think it's a great stepping stone to set us up for the season, and I know she will be a strong voice and a strong player out there.
"To be able to play alongside Chloe is something that I've dreamed of."
