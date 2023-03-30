Illawarra Mercury
Celebrate Easter Sunday with a ride on a the Bunny Hop Express at Illawarra Light Railway Museum

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
March 30 2023 - 12:00pm
All aboard: The Bunny Hop Express will be operating at Illawarra Light Rail Museum this Easter Sunday. Picture: Supplied
If you are looking for a fun family activity to do with the kids this Easter Sunday, why not head to Illawarra Light Railway Museum and jump aboard the Bunny Hop Express.

