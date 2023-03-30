If you are looking for a fun family activity to do with the kids this Easter Sunday, why not head to Illawarra Light Railway Museum and jump aboard the Bunny Hop Express.
Celebrate Easter in Wonderland with Alice and her friends and go down the rabbit hole at this fun family day out.
The Bunny Hop Express will be hauled by the museum's steam locomotive Kiama. A mini train will also operate on the day.
The Easter Bunny will make appearances at 11am and 1pm, and there will be Easter eggs and lollipops for the kids.
Alice and her friends will welcome visitors and will be available for photo opportunities in the museum and grounds. There will also be a story time at Yallah Station.
Come dressed up in your favourite, Easter, Alice in Wonderland or fairy costume.
Hot cross buns and cupcakes will be served in the dining car and a sausage sizzle will be held in the tramway barbecue area. Visitors also have the chance to win an Easter hamper.
Cost is $10 for children aged 3-16, $15 for adults or $55 for a family of five, which includes entry and unlimited rides.
Details: Bunny Hop Express, Illawarra Light Rail Museum, Albion Park Rail, Sunday, April 9, 10am-3pm. More information here.
