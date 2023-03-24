If only it didn't cost so much: The Illawarra's concerns about green transport

We're all time-poor and would, invariably, prefer to do anything other than wait - particularly of a morning.
But as the Illawarra's population grows, we asked: What would make your commute to work less stressful? What would it take to help you move towards greener types of transport?
Andrea Reich of Dapto drives to Sydney each day for work and said a lower cost of fuel would help her.
She's also not convinced about ditching her petrol car for an electric one.
"It's the price of electric vehicles and there's not enough charging stations in the Illawarra," she said.
Renee West of Unanderra commutes to her workplace in Shellharbour by car.
"It's really good, going south. I used to work here [Wollongong]... and the traffic was bumper to bumper," she said.
She said she had no problems using public transport if need be, but would only use it if she did not have the car.
Mark Sheridan of Mount Pleasant also travels to work in Shellharbour by car.
Having come from Ireland, he said it was far easier to commute via car here than his home country, where the same distance could take an hour-and-a-half to drive.
When it comes to public transport, he is a fan of the free Gong Shuttle bus, especially as a father of young people.
"To have that is a Godsend," Mr Sheridan said.
But he would like to see more public transport options, especially for young people, and a better train service to Sydney, as someone who travels there regularly.
He said he would take trains to the city if there was a service that got him where he needed to be in less than two and a half to three hours.
Andrew Ransley of Kanahooka said he's not convinced electric vehicles are the way to go for him just yet.
"You pay extra for an electric vehicle, or even higher, and the cost savings don't add up," he said.
Shani Nicholls of Ulladulla uses a car to get around and finds it pretty easy, but says the roads in her area are not good.
She said she would be more inclined to use public transport if it was more convenient.
"I think if it was more accessible, because we don't have that much public transport except buses, which are at inconvenient times anyway," she said.
Rachelle Dunn drives to work each day and hates the congestion around Five Islands Road each morning, and said the Illawarra is not set up for electric vehicles.
"Electric cars don't have that many charging ports in the Illawarra," she said.
