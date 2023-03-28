Wollongong CBD will be turning on the fun these school holidays, culminating in a whole weekend of fun.
Wollongong City Council is hosting an Autumn Family Fun weekend on April 15-16 in Crown Street Mall, complete with free rides, attractions and entertainment.
Highlights include a teacup and saucer ride, maze, face-painting, DJ and bubble machine, giveaways and roving street performances.
There will also be plenty of fun games, including giant Jenga, checkers, LEGO, snakes and ladders, a marble run and more.
The event will run from 10am-3pm each day and is free.
Meanwhile, the fun will continue in Wollongong Central where there will be Milk Crate Circus workshops, recycled paper seed bomb workshops, face-painting and a prize wheel from 10am-2pm each day.
Details here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
