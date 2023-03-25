A Dapto mother is facing the choice of putting her son in an unsuitable environment, homeschooling him or uprooting her family and moving away altogether because she fears he will not get a place at a specialist school.
Kristin Brushwood's eight-year-old son Darcy Sutton is autistic, has an intellectual disability, is non-verbal and has other complex needs.
He has attended an independent school since kindergarten, but the school does not accommodate older children and he will have to move after this year.
After looking at the options, Ms Brushwood and Darcy's therapist have deemed Peterborough School in Warilla as the most suited to his needs.
Ms Brushwood made an application but this was unsuccessful this term and she now has to wait until next term before the panel considers the application again.
Ms Brushwood said a NSW Department of Education employee advised her that there was just one position potentially coming up in future at Peterborough.
The Department of Education did not provide a response when asked about future availability at Peterborough School.
"A school for specific purpose is not the only educational option for students with disabilities," a spokesperson said.
"There are a range of educational pathways for students with a disability in the Illawarra.
"The type and level of support provided is based on student need and determined in consultation with the student, their parents/carers and specialist staff where needed."
Other options include support units at mainstream schools, which can be upgraded to accommodate students with additional needs.
The only other 'school for specific purpose' in the Illawarra is Para Meadows in North Wollongong.
Should Darcy not get a place at Peterborough next year, Ms Brushwood will have to accept a position she feels doesn't meet his needs, teach him at home, or move away.
"My son can't even cope in a classroom of six children with a teacher and two aides," she said.
Ms Brushwood said she was frustrated with the system, and felt her son was not being afforded the same rights to education as other children.
She said she was not the only one - she knew of other families struggling to get their students into the schools best equipped to meet their needs and some had been trying for years.
"The Illawarra needs more access to specialised schooling," Ms Brushwood said.
The Department of Education has no plans to increase the number of places available at schools for specific purpose in the Illawarra.
Meanwhile, the number of students with disability in NSW is increasing.
Data gathered through the Nationally Consistent Collection of Data on School Students with Disability shows that 22.5 per cent of NSW school students last year had a disability, up from 17.9 per cent in 2015.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
