Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Paul Murray and Nick Souquet combine for City Handicap success on Espirito at Albury

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 24 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Souquet returns a winner on Espirito after victory in the City Handicap at Albury on Thursday.

IT WAS another Southern District feature for the Murray stable at Albury on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.