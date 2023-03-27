Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
Things to Do

Master LEGO builders prepare to show off skills at 2023 Illawarra Annual Brick Show

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated March 27 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brick by brick: Graham Draper, with son Matthew Draper, 10, puts the finishing touches on some of his LEGO displays ahead of the upcoming Illawarra Annual Brick Show. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Master LEGO builders from across Australia are set to converge on the Illawarra next month when the sixth annual Illawarra Annual Brick Show comes to town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Family and Kids
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.