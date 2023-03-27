Master LEGO builders from across Australia are set to converge on the Illawarra next month when the sixth annual Illawarra Annual Brick Show comes to town.
This year's event takes place at Illawarra Sports Stadium, Berkeley, on April 15-16, and will see LEGO enthusiasts from across NSW, Victoria, the ACT and Queensland come together to show off their handiwork and raise money for a good cause.
The event is organised by Wollongong LEGO Users Group GongLUG and is made up of AFOLs (Adult Fans of LEGO) who put on exhibitions across NSW, with all profits supporting various children's charities.
Graham Draper is organising the event. The long-time LEGO enthusiast formed GongLUG about five years ago to team up with "like-minded individuals".
Mr Draper said there were now about 40 members, who were mostly "middle-aged men" who shared a love of LEGO.
He is also in touch with LEGO hobbyists from across the country, many of whom will travel to the Illawarra to display their creations during the show.
"We will have close to 200 tables this year displaying about 250 custom-LEGO builds," he said.
"The biggest will be a 15-metre long replica of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. It will be two metres tall and was built by a master builder from Goulburn, who will bring it here in pieces and spend probably several hours setting it up.
"There is also a large mosaic LEGO that is probably two metres tall and six metres wide."
Like previous years, the event raises money for children's charities. The main benefactor is KidsWish, which supports children with a disability or illness.
More than 4000 people attended last year's event, which raised $15,000 for charity.
The past five years has seen $127,000 raised for KidsWish, while two smaller shows held last year in Dapto and Mudgee raised a further $14,000 for Christmas toy appeals.
As well as seeing the displays, Mr Draper said visitors could also build their own designs at the LEGO play tables. There will also be lots of interactive activities, and new and rare LEGO sets, parts and figures for sale.
"We will have never-seen-before custom LEGO builds on display as well as a couple of oldies but goodies," he said.
"In addition to the awesome displays, there will also be lots of activities to test your LEGO skills.
"From remote-control cars, mosaic building and the ever-popular play tables, there will be something for everyone."
Past and present competitors from the TV show LEGO Masters will also make guest appearances and bring along their creations.
Tickets are now on sale and are $10 for adults and children over three, (children under-three are free), or $45 for a family of two adults and three children. Tickets are for two-hour blocks and must be chosen at time of purchase.
Details: Illawarra Annual Brick Show, Illawarra Sports Stadium, Berkeley, April 15-16, 10am-4pm each day. Tickets here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
