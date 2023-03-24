Labor sure to keep hold of Illawarra's safe seats

While job security is never high when you're a politician, being a Labor MP in the Illawarra helps an awful lot.
The region holds three of the safest Labor seats in the state - Wollongong, Shellharbour and Keira.
Of those, Ryan Park's 18.2 per cent margin makes his seat of Keira the least safest Labor electorate in the Illawarra - frankly, there are MPs in other areas who would kill to have half of that margin.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully has the second-highest margin for Labor in the state at 22.9 per cent
Anna Watson's seat of Shellharbour comes in eighth place for Labor with an 18.4 per cent safety barrier.
All three of those MPs are basically certainties to still have a job after the votes are counted on election day.
The Mercury has already carried out an analysis of Keira, which found Mr Park could have done nothing for the past week and still won.
And the same is true for Wollongong and Shellharbour; though Ms Watson had been given a scare by the rumours - and eventual confirmation - that Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer was running.
In the lead-up to Mr Homer's nomination sources told the Mercury Ms Watson was quizzing people to discover whether she knew his intentions.
And Labor councillors appeared to be going after Mr Homer on the floor of council long before he nominated - it seemed to be an exercise in inflicting some early damage.
As unimpressive as it may have been, that's the way politics can be at times.
As for Ms Watson, she was right to see Mr Homer as a potential threat. Any incumbent facing an independent with a profile is right to be wary.
We have seen high-profile independents mount a serious challenge in previous state elections - Gordon Bradbery did it twice in the seat of Wollongong.
But we have to come back to that number of 18.4 per cent - that's a huge hurdle for Mr Homer to overcome.
Mr Homer beat incumbent Marianne Saliba in the first popularly-elected mayoral race for almost a decade.
But in a two-horse race, he managed just over half of the votes at 52.8 per cent.
Also, the electoral boundaries for council and state don't have much overlap - a lot of the people who voted for Mr Homer in the council elections will be voting in the state seat of Kiama.
The state seat of Shellharbour also includes the Dapto area, which historically goes very, very hard towards Labor. Those voters are in the Wollongong City Council area and likely only have a passing familiarity with Mr Homer.
Liberal candidate Mikayla Barnes is sending second preferences Mr Homer's way and he will likely need every single one of those preferences to have any chance of beating Ms Watson.
Even then, it's unlikely to be enough because the Greens' Jamie Dixon is giving his preferences to Labor.
Ultimately, it's very hard to find a pathway that ends up with Mr Homer becoming a state MP.
As for Wollongong, again it all comes down to a number - that 22.9 per cent margin.
Mr Scully is running against candidates from the Greens, Liberals and the Animal Justice Party.
The Greens have predicted a boost to their votes, and Liberal supporters will vote for their placeholder candidate.
We saw that in last year's federal election, where Cunningham Liberal candidate Marcus Uren got a frankly astonishing number of first preference votes. It was astonishing because he barely set foot in the electorate.
But none of that matters, because of Mr Scully's huge margin. The wheels would have to fall off in an absolutely staggering fashion for his margin to fall into single digits, let alone be wiped out altogether.
So, like Ms Watson in Shellharbour, Mr Scully won't have to worry about looking for a new job after Saturday's election.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
