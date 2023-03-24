Four new doctors have joined the team at Illawarra Medical Services Advertising Feature

The experienced and professional team at Illawarra Medical Services. Photo supplied

When it comes to your health and wellbeing it is important to have a caring and experienced medical team behind you.



Illawarra Medical Services was established over 90 years ago and is a family practice located in the heart of Berkeley. Owned and operated by Dr Neill Jover and Dr Myrna Jover since 2005, Illawarra Medical Services is the only general medical practice in Berkeley.

The practice has recently introduced new services (at competitive out-of-pocket fees). These include:

Iron infusion



Ear microsuction (ear wax vacuum removal)

24 hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring

This is in addition to their existing services:

Excisions/biopsies

Skin checks

Implanon insertion/removal

Minor procedures

Cervical screening

Workers compensation

With five full-time and three part-time doctors, four practice nurses and five allied health professionals, Illawarra Medical Services is committed to the health and wellbeing of the community.



Their allied health professionals includes a dietitian, a physiotherapist and two podiatrists.



Illawarra Medical Services has recently welcomed four new doctors to their practice.



Dr Jaime Mercado, MD, FRACGP who has a specific interest in general family medicine, men's health, children's health, dermatology, sexual health and sports injuries.



Dr Samia Shawkat, MBBS, FRACGP who has a specific interest in general family medicine, women's health, chronic disease management, paediatric health, geriatrics and mental health.

Dr Michelle Medenilla, MD, FRACGP who has a specific interest in general family medicine, women's and children's health and chronic disease management.

Dr Marie Taylor, MBChB who has a specific interest in general family medicine, emergency medicine, children's health, preventative health and chronic disease management.

The team is led by practice principal Dr Myrna Jover, a highly qualified GP who enjoys providing her patients with continuity of quality care. Her passion for her work was officially acknowledged by the local community in 2012 when she was voted the 'GP of the Year' for the Illawarra Shoalhaven area.



Existing doctors include:



Dr Neill Jover, MD, FRACGP who has an extensive background in caring for those with acute and chronic medical conditions, and is particularly adept in performing minor surgical procedures.



Dr Verman dela Cruz, MD, FRACGP who has an interest in the field of skin cancer and minor surgical procedures (incl. excisions).

Illawarra Medical Services aims to be culturally sensitive and responsive by developing meaningful partnerships with their Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander patients.



In line with this, the practice has partnered with Coordinare in hosting their very first Sausage Sizzle Community Day on Saturday, May 6. There will be live performances, art workshops and storytelling for the kids.

