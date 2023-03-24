Sir Rod Stewart may have been feeling under the weather of late and was forced to reschedule a Victorian show due to a viral bug, but apparently he is back in good spirits and ready to visit the Southern Highlands.
Cyndi Lauper will join the show for A Day on the Green on Sunday April 2, along with Jon Stevens and DACY as well.
Stewart will perform a massive two-hour set from his vast catalogue of hits like Do Ya Think I'm Sexy and Maggie May, while the Time After Time hit-maker will perform an hour of her iconic and influential punk glamour.
It's the third time lucky for this tour, as it was originally meant to take place in October 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic, and was moved to March 2022, and agaom cancelled for the same reason.
Sir Rod Stewart has sold more than 250 million albums and singles worldwide, with 27 Top 40 hits, four number one singles and seven number one albums in Australia.
He has also had 10 number one albums and 26 Top 10 hits in the United Kingdom, and 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the United States.
Centennial Vineyards is at 252 Centennial Road in Bowral NSW.
Best to arrive early so not to disappoint with missing the show if looking for a parking spot. Pre-paid on-site parking has now SOLD OUT.
Drop offs and pick-ups at the venue is limited to patrons with mobility issues only. For everyone else the quickest and easiest way to be dropped off and picked up is from the Bowral or Mittagong rapid shuttle stops.
For those that require accessible parking and have an accessible parking permit, register for a parking space HERE.
Organiser strongly advise not to rely on taxis and ride share services at the end of the night, as they will be in short supply.
BOWRAL RETURN SHUTTLE SERVICE $7 RETURN TRIPFOR ROD STEWART CONCERT - BOOK HERE
Rod Stewart Shuttle Bus Service departs every 15 minutes from 2.00pm to 6.00pm.
Pickup locations: Outside Bowral Pool, Bowral Primary School Boolwey St, Bowral High School Park Rd, Bowral Golf Club Kangaloon Rd, Station St Car Park, Bowral Station (New Station Street Car park 300metres south of the station).
MITTAGONG RETURN SHUTTLE SERVICE $7 RETURN TRIPFOR ROD STEWART CONCERT - BOOK HERE
Rod Stewart Shuttle Bus Service departs every 15 minutes from 2.00pm to 6.00pm.
Pickup locations:: Mittagong Caravan Park Beatrice St, Mittagong Info Centre Car Park, Mittagong Railway Station Regent St, Mittagong RSL/McDonalds Bus Stop Bessemer St, Welby- Bendooley Street & Old Hume Hwy.
Sunday April 2, Centennial Vineyards, Bowral
Children under 12 years are free in general admission lawn area, though prams aren't allowed in the isles of the seated area and babies aren't recommended.
Persons under 18 must be accompanied by a ticket-holding parent or legal guardian at all times.
Some performers may have content and/or lyrics which you may consider inappropriate for children and as a licensed event alcohol will be available to patrons 18 years and older.
For parents considering bringing a baby to a day on the green - bringing your baby is entirely your prerogative, however not recommended, for both the child's wellbeing and safety, and your enjoyment of the show.
There is no shade or protection from sun or rain. Prams are not permitted in the aisles in the seated area, regardless if you have an aisle seat.
Tickets are still on sale now from Ticketmaster. www.adayonthegreen.com.au
