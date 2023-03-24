Seats are provided in the Reserved seating & Concert and Dining areas. You are permitted to bring a supermarket sized cooler bag into this area (must fit under the chair).

General Admission - BYO standard sized camping chair (back of chair no higher than 100cm). You are permitted to bring a supermarket sized cooler bag into this area. *At Kings Park only - Low-to-the-ground beach style chairs are recommended in the General Admission area. High back (deck/camping) chairs are permitted, however will be positioned at the rear of the venue.

Payment by card only at bars and merchandise marquees, no cash sales. Food trucks will take payment by card or cash.

Pack your COVID essentials bottle of sanitiser and a face mask.

Sealed plastic bottled water (still or sparkling) up to 1.5L in size. Empty translucent plastic bottles can be brought into the venue to use at our free water stations.

Food - there is also a selection of food available for purchase

Event sites are in wineries, which have some sloped and uneven areas. Wear sensible footwear I gumboots for wet weather.

Bring sunscreen and a hat! Please note: there are no sheltered areas - come prepared for rain or shine.

