Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'Turo' Chiodo, Marco Polo founder, reflects on 40 years of care

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 24 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Salvatore 'Turo' Chiodo was part of the original committee that founded Marco Polo. Picture by Sylvia Liber

In the late 1970s, travel agent Salvatore 'Turo' Chiodo was approached by an elderly woman from the Italian community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.