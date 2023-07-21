Illawarra Hawks need a jersey sponsor. How about UOW steps up?

Here's an idea: Why doesn't the University of Wollongong sponsor the Illawarra Hawks?
The Hawks have been without a naming right major jersey sponsor all last season since Pepper Money left with former team part-owner Dorry Kordahi.
The team's competition in the National Basketball League will soon see that the Hawks have been busy assembling what could be the best collection of talent we've seen here for many years.
And several of the players are international - including super-hot US prospect AJ Johnson, NBA journeyman Gary Clark and South Korean sharpshooter Hyunjung Lee.
In other words: the team's going to be good to watch, for people in all sorts of places.
The club is now owned by Jared Novelly's Crest Sports and Entertainment group, which is looking to expand into Asia, but his family company, Apex Oil, is based in St Louis, Missouri and has no need for advertising here.
There are several sponsors around the next tier but not the big one. Tory Lavalle's company Multi Civil and Rail is always prominent but there's a limit to how much a guy can give - he also sponsors the Hawks' NBL1 team and the Wollongong Wolves.
Since Oscar Foreman took over at the Snakepit some great sponsors have been recruited to Illawarra basketball, with MoneyQuest, Titanium Traffic Management, His Boy Elroy and others notable. But that's separate to the Hawks, who still have a gap on that jersey. Last season the team went the season that way.
Money has always been an issue for the Hawks, who have to compete for top talent with much wealthier teams, particularly the Sydney Kings up the road. Wollongong's coastal beauty, gritty reputation and madly loyal fans are great assets when trying to attract the top talent - but a player's got to feed his family.
Justin Simon, Xavier Cooks, AJ Cleveland, Angus Glover all are players who left Wollongong and found decent money elsewhere. The lack of a sponsor helps keep the team close to the skids.
Money has also been an issue for UOW, as all universities suffered during the pandemic. But the international student market is recovering and is as competitive as ever - as is the domestic market.
Basketball could give the university the exposure to the people it wants to attract, in Australia and overseas.
Who's the market? Young people, teenagers, people who may soon be considering study at UOW. Basketball is broadcast more often now so there are plenty of eyes watching.
UOW has its own sporting ambitions - see the announcement of a new Dean of Sports recently. It's a uni that appreciates its close ties with the community and local institutions. It has set up an amorphous partnership with English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur - but perhaps a better marriage exists right here at home.
Synergies abound: physio students job pathways, sports psychologists, corporate and media placements, research and study subjects. The Illawarra Academy of Sport basketball participants already train at the UOW sports hub - the Hawks could too.
Critically, the Hawks have more international exposure than ever thanks to the booming popularity of basketball.
The appreciation of the NBL as a top-flight league globally - and of the Hawks in particular - took a leap in 2019 when attention magnet and now-huge NBA star Lamelo Ball played at the WIN Entertainment Centre.
It's only going to grow. The NBL is gaining a reputation as perhaps the best professional league in the world outside of the NBA, and whether that is quantifiably true or not, more young players are choosing to spend a year here instead of going to college in the US. Many eyes will be on these prospects - and their highlight reels.
Trouble is, the UOW isn't rolling in money, and has returned an operating deficit of $22 million in 2022 as it continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic.
It also has to find at least $8 million to repay about 6000 casual staff it had underpaid, as reported last week. It will pay consultancy firm KPMG to organise a remediation process.
But the Hawks jersey sponsorship is hardly a bank-breaking number. I've heard it could be yours for less than $400,000 - a fraction of the money UOW spent in 2022 on external consultants and professional services ($9.3 million).
UOW doesn't mind spending money on advertising - see the giant billboards in southern Sydney suburbs as you drive this way. Its advertising and marketing bill was $6.4 million in 2022, a million less than the previous year but still significant spending - clearly regarded as worthwhile by the uni brass.
So: why limit your reach to the F6 when you can reach potential students from Tasmania to Melbourne, Cairns, New Zealand and the USA via basketball?
Money is finite, and it's easy to tell someone else how to spend theirs. And of course I'm not qualified to make decisions for either of these organisations. This is just throwing an idea.
But it could be a good one - from where I'm sitting, it appears a UOW logo on the Hawks jersey would come at a relatively low cost, compared to the major benefits it could deliver to those on both sides of the deal.
International exposure during a basketball boom on the chests of incredible athletes. What's not to like?
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
