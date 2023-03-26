Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Berry's Lazy Mountain festival at Easter announces set times

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
March 26 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise - Tash Sultana, Gang of Youths and Middle Kids are the first acts announced for Berry's new music festival for 2023. Pictures supplied.

It's the festival with a high calibre of music coupled with fine food and a kids zone, and it's taking over Berry Showground on Saturday April 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.