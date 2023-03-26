People will be fined if they continue to park on the road shoulders at Bushrangers Bay, Shellharbour City Council has warned, as debate broke out over whether it was fair to book drivers on busy days when parking spots are full.
Drivers have copped $110 fines in the reserve over recent weekends, as the few parking spots closest to the popular snorkelling and swimming bay fill up quickly.
People have complained on social media about being fined, saying the rules weren't clearly signposted, but others have countered that the parking rules are clear and the reserve needs to be protected.
"There were no signages anywhere near to where I was parked," one Facebook user wrote, while another asked "when are they going to spend some of the parking revenue on upgrading the road east of the loader [and] more than the handful of car parks they have".
Others said there were "plenty of signs", the area "needs to be protected", and "it's a very sensitive area with important vegetation habitat".
A spokeswoman for the council said cars needed to be kept off the shoulders to protect vegetation which forms part of why Bass Point is a nature reserve.
"Bass Point Reserve has high heritage and environmental significance," she said.
"Allowing shoulder parking would pose harm to several critically endangered species and ecological communities due to damage from trampling or crushing, litter, and the gradual outward creep of the parking area. It would also potentially harm or disturb elements of heritage and the environment within the reserve and along the roadside.
Allowing shoulder parking would pose harm to several critically endangered species- Shellharbour City Council
"The roads within Bass Point Reserve are quite narrow. Visibility and the ability to manoeuvre vehicles is reduced when vehicles illegally park along the road and road shoulder.
"While the legislation requires only one regulatory sign at the entrance to the reserve, council has placed several additional signs throughout the reserve to remind visitors to park only within designated parking areas."
The council would explore whether more parking spots could be provided, the spokeswoman said, as has happened recently.
"Due to the heavily constrained nature of the reserve and the entrance road, there are limited opportunities to construct additional parking bays/areas," she said.
"However, council will continue to explore where improvements or embellishments may be possible.
"Additionally, council recently upgraded Bass Point Tourist Road up to the entrance of the reserve. This work has provided additional on-street parking for visitors to the area."
The council spokeswoman made one more point which was reflected in several comments on social media: "When the reserve is full, visitors are encouraged to park outside and walk into the reserve."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.