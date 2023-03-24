Premier talent return to boost Illawarra South Coast men's hockey competition

The Illawarra South Coast men's hockey competition starts on Sunday, with a number of local players coming back into the local league.
The opening matches also coincide with the launch of the new blue synthetic turfs at the Illawarra hockey complex.
This season sees a new team join, St Georges Basin from the Shoalhaven region, who will debut in second grade to make six teams in that grade. The team was third in the Shoalhaven league last season and hope to test their strength in this competition.
The Nowra team are possibly looking to gaining promotion from second grade into first grade and join the incumbent five teams and making it a six-team competition.
Fairy Meadow face Wests Illawarra in the first game at 3pm on Sunday. Meadow will miss former Kookaburra Kieran Govers, who recently underwent hip surgery, which perhaps sees the end of his hockey career.
New Zealand player Alex Shaw has also moved away from the area, but captain Dean Nealon is confident his team will still play well with a new crop of juniors coming in.
The second game features University and Dapto with new line ups at 4pm.
Former NSW Waratahs player Heath Ogilvie is back in his local team since he last played here in 2018. Ogilvie opted to play with his Sydney Moorebank team in the Sydney competition, winning two premierships alongside another former Kookaburra and University player Tristan White.
Another former Kookaburra Simon Orchard, who played with Dapto for two seasons, has moved back to Newcastle and the team will miss his services.
Zac Nyrhinen has taken over the role and is also hoping for another good showing with another group of juniors. Orchard moulded the team into a formidable outfit and his presence will be badly felt.
Premiers Albion Park have a bye and the team welcomes a return of another ex-Kookaburra Jack Hayes, who has since returned to the area from Perth.
