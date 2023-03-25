Chef with a cult following brings his Nat's What I Reckon show to Wollongong

It's been nearly three years since a bunch of isolation cooking videos shot a Sydney chef with tatts and no-BS attitude to fame, now he's touring again.
Nat's What I Reckon videos are filled with interesting tips for the home cook - like why you should never put carrot in your bolognese - and peppered with spicy language.
The sweary, viral comedy champion, rock musician, best-selling authori, isolation cooking hero and mental health advocate will take his unique brand of content and comedy offline in with a party at the UOW UniBar on June 3.
Not a lot of detail has been revealed yet of the new "Yeah, Righto", but it did just have its world premiere at the Adelaide Fringe festival.
Tickets are on sale now through Moshtix.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
