Haven't seen or heard much from the Liberal candidates for the five electorates across the Illawarra?
You need to spend more time on social media. Or rather, head to the pre-poll voting stations in their respective electorates.
Not all of them have their faces on election corflutes but they've certainly worked Instagram to the max.
Keira candidate Noah Shipp opened his state election account on Insta two weeks ago - not long after the Libs revealed their Illawarra candidates.
Mr Shipp has detailed his campaign from its beginnings door-knocking in Woonona, traipsing the streets of Corrimal with supporters.
On March 12 he attended the party's launch and revelled in the "electric atmosphere" and a few days later was at Corrimal Satation "talking all things trains and transport with our wonderful Upper House candidate Jacqui Munro".
He signed off on Friday night with a final shot from pre-polling station, saying: "aFntastic finish to a great week of pre-poll at Corrimal!"
He lauded the "positivity and friendliness from all volunteers and candidates throughout the week".
Joel Johnson is taking a tilt at the seat of Wollongong, the second safest for Labor in NSW.
Mr Johnson is the president of the UOW Liberal Party, an electorate officer at the office of Attorney General Mark Speakman and describes himself as a "modern liberal" on his Twitter bio.
He clearly has politics in his veins as his @joeljohnson4wollongong account, first active on March 10, documents his visit to local businesses in Kanahooka, selfies and one of Danny the Dachshund delivering a friendly lick.
Further south in Shellharbour, Mikayla Barnes has managed 35 pics since her first one on March 13.
From a back-of-the head selfie at Shellharbour Junction to a platform view a few days ago and a couple of dog photos of her own, Mikayala's adventures have been well documented.
Her most recent post, on Monday, was a snap of the Libs how-to-vote card which has Ms Barnes at 1 and a No.2 next to Chris Homer's name.
