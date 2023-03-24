The Illawarra Mercury offered every candidate the opportunity to discuss the five most significant issues as identified by ACM readers before the election ramped into frantic mode a month out.
Not everyone replied but here are the answers we were provided from the candidates across the Illawarra's five seats of Heathcote, Keira, Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama.
Scroll down to check out where you can cast your vote today and keep up-to-date with live updates
We asked all the candidates across all the electorates in the Illawarra the same question about health services: How will you address healthcare pressures for Illawarra residents?
We asked all the candidates across all the electorates in the Illawarra the same question about the cost of living: How will you relieve the cost of living pressures for Illawarra residents?
The state of the NSW education system and the plight of teachers is another of the red-hot topics when it comes to political debate in NSW.
We asked: What should the government be doing to support our local teachers and schools?
We asked all the candidates across all the electorates the same question about housing affordability: How will you address housing affordability in the Illawarra?
We asked all the candidates across all the electorates in the Illawarra the same question about transport: How will you help the Illawarra become more connected to Sydney, while also ensuring the dream of a 30-minute commute is a reality in a growing region?
It is compulsory to vote in all federal, state and local government elections if you are an Australian citizen 18 years old or over.
The fine for not voting in NSW is $55. If you do not respond within 28 days, you will receive a final notice before the matter is referred to Revenue NSW. A further $65 fee will be charged if the matter is referred.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.