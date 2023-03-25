'Rest easy cowboy': Tributes flow for young man after fatal Albion Park crash

A roadside memorial has been set up for Wil Robinson, the young man who died in a late-night car accident in Albion Park on Thursday.
Loved ones have adorned a cross at the side of Jamberoo Road with flowers, empty bottles and cans of his favourite drinks and an Ariat rodeo shirt in the 20-year-old's memory.
Tributes have also flowed on social media, with friends describing him as kind, funny and a good friend - with many referencing his interest in cars, riding horses and rodeos.
"Rest easy cowboy," Brooke Stubbs wrote.
"You brought so much joy to all of us. You've left a hole in so many peoples hearts now but you brought so much laughter and happiness to us too. Give heaven some hell for us, till we meet again."
The fatal crash occurred around 11pm on Thursday, when emergency services were called to Jamberoo Road, near Mount Terry Public School, after reports of a crash between a Nissan Micra and a Toyota Landcruiser.
Paramedics and police treated Mr Robinson, the Nissan driver, but he died at the scene.
Another friend Koda Miles wrote of her shock at the news: "cannot believe you're actually gone cowboy!"
"Love you so much darlin, keep it wild till the rest of us get up there," she said.
Shyann Gardner also spoke of how sudden her friend's death had been, saying she had been "talking to you less then 24 hours ago, and you were having a good time with your friends, makes me come to my senses with how quick something bad can happen at any moment".
"You were honestly one of a kind Wil," she said.
"Hope you're bucking those bulls out and chasing those cows. And don't forget to get that boar you always wanted to get. Drink as many beers and rums in sight and when it's my turn, I'll bring the tequila and vodka."
According to police, the 41-year-old male driver of the other car was uninjured and taken to Shellharbour Hospital for mandatory testing after the crash.
A crime scene was established and examined by forensic officers. An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is underway and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Police have called on anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
