He had threatened to be the difference all game. And it was striker Yuo Sugiura who delivered the vital blow late to guide Wollongong Olympic to a tough 1-0 win over Bulli on Saturday.
In miserable conditions, goals were always going to like specks of gold for both Premier League teams at Balls Paddock.
The game looked destined to be a draw but, with barely minutes left, it was Sugiura who edged forward to score from short range and lead Olympic to victory.
The goal capped a see-sawing and, at times, controversial match.
Jarvis Patterson had appeared to score for Bulli during the second stanza, curling the ball home from long range, but was denied after the referee had almost simultaneously blown the whistle for a free kick, denying Patterson the goal.
However, the result sees Olympic get back on the IPL's winners list, after playing out successive draws in the past fortnight against Cringila and Helensburgh.
"The boys put in a really good shift today, we were missing four or five guys in today's squad. So it was a massive effort to come here, against a really good side, and get the W," Olympic veteran Rick Goodchild told the Mercury.
"Bulli's a good side, so we always know it's a difficult time when we play Bulli. In the last few years, it's been really tight games, so we're ecstatic. We needed the W today, so that will lift us for the next few weeks.
"The morale is always good with us, we have a good squad. But we had a nice rest during the pre-season and started a little bit late, so I think we're still getting into our gears. But today was a really good display from the lads and we'll continue to push forward."
Conversely, the hosts were left to rue a missed opportunity after taking it up to last year's grand final winners for the whole contest. The result also spoiled the party for popular clubman Sam Davies, who played his 150th game for Bulli on Saturday.
It was Bulli's second defeat of the IPL season, and Patterson said it was disappointing to concede late after the side had worked so hard during the game.
"Coming into it, we knew it was going to be tough against one of our big-time rivals. I feel like we dominated early in the (first) half, and then they got back into it. And it was the same in the second half, but they got a couple of chances late and put it away," the young gun said.
"We've had a bit of a rough start to the season, but performances like this really let you know that you're in this for the long run. Performances aren't going to be defined by a couple of rough games here and there, we know that we can take it to the big dogs.
"So we're just going have to keep going and go again next week."
Bull had a great chance via captain Ben McDonald inside 20 minutes on Saturday, but his shot went over the cross-bar. Minutes later, Sugiura found himself one-on-one with Bulli gloveman Braeden Kludass, but his shot swung wide of the target.
For the majority of the half, Goodchild continued to look the most dangerous for Olympic going forward, but he couldn't capitalise. Josh Alcorn also had a chance to score from short range, with his attempt sliding past the post, before Sugiura was denied twice in quick succession by Kludass.
However, the score remained locked at 0-0 at halftime.
It was a quiet start to the second stanza, but the game came alive when Goodchild put through a lovely through-ball for Sugiura, who collided with the Bulli goalkeeper. The ball then ricocheted towards goals, with a defender rushing back to clear the ball away.
Olympic players pleaded for a free kick for the collision, however the referee called play on.
There was plenty of action at the other end of the field soon after, with Bulli receiving a free kick outside the box. Kyle Jackson's low kick nearly found the the left-hand corner, but was denied by a great save from goalkeeper Cristofer Fuentes.
Fuentes was at the centre of more drama shortly after, with the referee blowing the whistle for a back pass from James O'Rourke to the gloveman. However, McDonald's attempt from the edge of the box was blocked by Olympic's defence.
Soon after, Patterson fired in a beauty from outside the box which curled into the top left corner. However, the referee had almost simultaneously blown the whistle for a Bulli free kick.
The game then settled into an end-to-end pattern - and the rain returned - as both sides looked to suss out that match-winning play. But it was Olympic who looked most likely with about 15 minutes left, with Sugiura nearly scoring their first goal.
But, as the clock ticked down, it was the Olympic striker who found the vital breakthrough, nailing home a shot from close range to deliver a 1-0 victory.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.