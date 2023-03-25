Illawarra South Coast claim second straight Laurie Daley Cup

Illlawarra South Coast has claimed back-to-back Laurie Daley Cup crowns with a thrilling 26-24 win over Monaro at Woy Woy on Saturday.
The Dragons led 14-12 at halftime on the back of a double to back-rower Jarrah Treweek, but found themselves down 18-14 midway through the second half on the back of a hat-trick to Colts rake Xavier Cacciotti.
Under the pump, the Dragons found a hit back through Darnell Te Ahuru before Treweek completed his hat-trick with 13 minutes left.
Cacciotti nabbed a stunning fourth try to draw his side within two with two minutes to play, but the defending champions were good enough to hold on.
It made it consecutive triumphs under coach Peter Hooper and avenged a 40-16 pasting at the hands of Monaro earlier in the season.
"That was a game between two great sides," Hooper told NSWRL.com
"They gave us a touch-up early in the rounds and we did a lot of homework on trying to stop their middle forwards and I think we did a pretty good job today.
"We've been working since November and today, no matter how uncomfortable we got, I knew we'd come out the other end at certain patches.
"Obviously Jarrah twice pulled up for a nice play on that edge, and seeing Jarrah score his third try if you're not pushing up in that area, we don't get the win.
"We won last season so this is really good because it's really hard to make a second grand final let alone win it.
"I'm just really pleased for the boys for the amount of work they've done, they believed in themselves and they got what they deserved today."
Closer to home, Illawarra enjoyed a huge showing at Ron Costello Oval, with the Steelers claiming victories over the Raiders in all three grades.
Courtney Crawford's Tarsha Gale Cup side notched an impressive 44-6 win, while Aaron McDonald's Harold Matthews squad all but locked up a finals berth with 30-12 win.
In a massive result, Russ Aitken's SG Ball side kept its finals hopes afloat with a 26-10 win over the previously unbeaten competition leaders.
Meantime the Illawarra Steelers also enjoyed an important NSW Women's Premiership victory, downing Mounties 22-12 at Ron Costello Oval on Saturday afternoon.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
