First-time voter Shawnie Boggiss has done the research and was excited as she cast her first vote on Saturday.
The Mount Keira resident turned 18 in January and she told the Mercury she was keen to have her say on who should govern NSW.
She returned to her old primary school - Lindsay Park Public School - to cast her vote alongside parents Evan Boggiss and Natalie Vincent.
"It's a big responsibility so I'm feeling like a big girl now," the teen said of her vote.
Candidates vying for her vote in the electorate of Keira have been capturing her attention with their promises for the future.
"I did a bit of research and have been watching what they say," Shawnie said.
"Women's rights, education and jobs are important to me, but it's been difficult to work out who to believe and what to trust."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.