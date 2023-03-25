Illawarra Mercury
Member for Wollongong Paul Scully celebrates Labor victory with parents

By Newsroom
Updated March 25 2023 - 10:47pm, first published 8:58pm
Member for Wollongong Paul Scully hugs his mum Inta.

It's not Member for Wollongong Paul Scully's first rodeo.

