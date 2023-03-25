It's not Member for Wollongong Paul Scully's first rodeo.
A member of parliament since 2016, he knows what an election win tastes like, but on Saturday night it was different.
In a room full of buzzing supporters, who couldn't believe Labor had achieved a landslide victory, Mr Scully confessed it was the first time he'd ever seen his dad, Ian, cry.
"I don't think I have ever seen my dad crying until tonight," he said.
With tears of pride in his eyes, his dad agreed.
During a speech to Labor supporters at Figtree Bowling club Mr Scully told the crowd that he'd never allowed himself to believe that he could be a member of government.
"This is, going into government, is, something I've dreamed of for a long, long time," he said.
"It is an incredible opportunity for Labor, an incredible opportunity for, and myself, but it would not have happened, without the, hard work and commitment of the team in my office."
His mum Inta agreed. She told the Mercury how she raised three children while Ian, travelled the country as a truck driver.
Politics, she said, was not something they had time for.
But Mr Scully did. He joined Mount Kembla Labor Party when he was 16 and the rest is history.
"We are extremely proud. It is hard to believe, but it has all come together," Inta said.
"I just thought he would be an economist and never thought he would go into politics as far as he has gone."
Mr Scully now expects to become NSW Minister for Planning as NSW Premier Chris Minns forms his cabinet.
He'll join Member for Keira Ryan Park who is set to become NSW Minister for Health.
"I think this is the first time a member for Wollongong has been in the cabinet since the 1930s. The member for Illawarra position will be reinstated and the two of us serve in the cabinet. The Illawarra's interests will be front and centre of the government of NSW," Mr Scully said.
Mr Park, who was joined by his wife and sons, underlined the member's commitment to the Illawarra.
"It means that, you've got two people who never forget where they came from and are passionate about a community that they've lived in live and that means when decisions are around the cabinet table, we'll often go there with a lens from the community," Mr Park said.
"And, it doesn't mean you win every battle or lose every battle, but it does mean, you advocate as hard as you can for your community and that's what they expect regardless of the role of play."
