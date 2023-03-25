The region's business lobby group has said the incoming Minns government should immediately start work on repairing the region's rail links.
Labor swept to power last night in NSW and with majority government likely, businesses in the Illawarra are hoping the new government can begin tackling its election promises immediately.
"The Illawarra has been waiting a very long time for action on our antiquated, unreliable rail network," Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said.
The peak business group for the region also highlighted Labor's commitment to increasing affordable housing as an immediate goal - with businesses saying last year that housing is the greatest challenge they currently face.
"Many are struggling to find staff they need to run their businesses amid a workforce shortage that is the result of our inability to produce enough affordable housing to support population and economic growth in our region," Mr Zarth said.
"We look forward to bringing forward a range of proposed solutions to the incoming government shortly as we release a major report on affordable housing for key workers."
During the election campaign, Labor pledged $10 million for a rail resilience study on the South Coast rail line.
Statewide, Labor committed to 30 per cent of new units built on surplus public land being affordable, social or universal housing and ensuring developments near major train stations included affordable housing for renters.
Labor also pledged that the state developer Landcom would conduct a $30 million trial of build-to-rent housing on the South Coast, as well as matching housing targets to infrastructure delivery in the Greater Cities region.
Labor's election promises for the Illawarra
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.