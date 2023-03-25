Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Business Illawarra calls on Labor to begin rail work after election

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 26 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said the region's rail network should be the top priority for the incoming Minns Labor government. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The region's business lobby group has said the incoming Minns government should immediately start work on repairing the region's rail links.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.