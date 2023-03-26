Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Melanoma March returns to Wollongong's Blue Mile in 2023

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 26 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 140 people donned hats, sunscreen and their walking shoes to strut from Stuart Park to the Wollongong Lighthouse on Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.