More than 140 people donned hats, sunscreen and their walking shoes to strut from Stuart Park to the Wollongong Lighthouse on Sunday morning.
Their mission? To raise more than $14,000 for melanoma research and treatment, while changing community attitude towards tanning in the process.
Part of Melanoma March - organised by the Melanoma Institute Australia - the Wollongong walkers urged sunbathers to rethink spending the day lounging by the beach.
"We're all wearing the stop glamourising tanning stickers," Jane Varley from Melanoma Australia said.
"Growing up in Australia we think that a tan is health, but it's actually skin cells in trauma."
Joining Ms Varley was regular walker Martina Duleska who discovered a Stage III melanoma at 21.
Ms Duleska and her family were out to support melanoma treatment and research, with the Melanoma Institute this year highlighting how donations will go towards an Australia-first clinical trial.
"We did research and we found that 50 per cent of melanoma patients said that their anxiety or their depression around recurrence of melanoma wasn't wasn't addressed as part of their clinical care," Ms Varley said. "It is about looking after the whole patient, not just treating the disease."
As the walkers crossed the line from about 9.30am, there was a mix of emotions at the finish line.
"A lot of the people that have attended today have been impacted by melanoma, they've either lost a loved one or they've been through melanoma themselves or they're going through treatment now," Ms Varley said.
"It's uplifting but at the same time, it's quite emotional as well."
