Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong to meet Northern Districts in Cricket Illawarra decider

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 26 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Districts bowler Jack Plom bowling to Balgownie batsman Graham Batty in Sunday's semifinal at North Dalton Park won by the Butchers. Picture: Robert Peet

Wollongong are just one win away from ending a 54-year Cricket Illawarra title drought after downing semifinal opponents Keira on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.