Wollongong are just one win away from ending a 54-year Cricket Illawarra title drought after downing semifinal opponents Keira on Saturday.
The Lighthouse Keepers will play Northern Districts in the decider.
The Northern Districts v Balgownie semi at North Dalton Park on Saturday was postponed with teams returning to the same venue on Sunday to decide which side would earn the right to play Wollongong in the grand final.
And it was the Butchers who prevailed in a low-scoring contest.
Balgownie could only must 84 in their innings, with only two batters reaching double-figures.
Bally were led by experienced opener Graham Batty but once he was dismissed for 26 the wheels fell off, with the Magpies going on to lose 8-46.
Xavier McDevitt and Josh Fowles were the pick of the bowlers for Northern Districts, each snaring 3-10 from eight and seven overs respectively.
The Butchers made hard work of the run chase and were 4-36 at one stage before settling and reaching 6-85 to secure a victory which has the Jackson Stewart-captained side in line to win their second trophy this season.
Stewart actually hit the winning runs earlier this year to guide the Butchers to victory over University in the Cricket Illawarra Twenty20 final.
Meantime on Saturday Wollongong skipper Toby Dodds was a "relieved and excited" man after his team's victory at Figtree Oval.
"It is awesome mate. That was the goal since the start of the season. All the boys have been on board. We are happy about the win but we know we've got one more job to do next weekend," he said.
The Lighthouse Keepers did extremely well to post 8-196 from their 50-overs after being sent in to bat first.
Keira could only manage 4-45 from 22.1 overs before the game was called off due to persistent rain.
As both sides batted at least 20 overs each, it constituted a game, with Wollongong declared the winners.
It was a tough pill to swallow for the Lions, who had shown some good form in recent weeks.
But in truth, Wollongong looked to be on track to record a comfortable win before the rain came.
Earlier Lighthouse Keeper opener Ethan Debono hit a well-made 37 to give Wollongong a good start in difficult batting conditions.
His impressive innings included two fours and two sixes.
Cooper Maddinson was just as aggressive in his impressive knock of 64, hammering five sixes and one six.
Maddinson also shared an important 60-odd run fourth-wicket stand with skipper Dodds, who chipped in with a handy 17.
Even No 11 batsman Ayden Brown contributed a handy nine not out.
But it was Brown's performance with the ball that was most impressive. The quick snared 3-11 from 10 economical overs.
Toby Dodds (1-7) picked up the other Keira wicket to fall.
Only Lions captain Mitch Hearn (26 not out) reached double figures for Keira.
Dodds confirmed vital contributions from a few players each game had been the secret to the club's success to date.
"It was really good to see yesterday, obviously with the rain around, it was a pretty hard pitch to bat on. I'm pretty surprised we even got on to be fair, so it is a credit to the umpires," he said.
It's been 54-years. It's been a long time between drinks, so hopefully we can bring it home.- Wollongong captain Toby Dodds
"But for us to lose the toss and get sent in on that pitch and still get close to 200 was an outstanding effort.
"I thought on that pitch maybe 140 was a pass and anything passed that was a bonus.
"Since we got passed that I knew we could get the job done, so it was a really good effort.
"Whatever team we play in the grand final we are going to be confident and we are sure we can get the job done.
"It's been 54-years. It's been a long time between drinks, so hopefully we can bring it home."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.