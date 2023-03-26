The Shellharbour Sharks have produced the first boil-over of the 2023 Group Seven rugby league season, downing defending premiers Warilla Lake South Gorillas 28-16 at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday.
It was an impressive performance by the Abed Atallah-coached Sharks, who scored five tries to Warilla's three four-pointers.
But Shellharbour half-back Isaac Morris had a bad day with his goal-kicking, making one of only five attempts.
As a result the visitors were never out of the contest and it was only in the dying seconds of the game that new recruit Josh Starling sealed victory for Shellharbour, after converting Sharks' centre Kane Brennan's second try of the match.
Atallah was a satisfied man after his team downed the Gorillas to win the annual Jarrod Morgan Shield.
"I think we could have played better but a win in our season opener at home is satisfying," he said.
"We probably missed a lot of opportunities and we allowed them to get back in the game when we probably should have taken it away from them a little bit more.
"Missing those kicks hurt us. When you're only six points behind you still feel like you are in the game.
"If it is all of a sudden eight or 10 points, those extra two points make a big difference.
"I think we might have Starlo leading the goal-kicking practise during the week."
Early in the game it looked like the defending premiers Warilla would romp home after hooker Sam Hooper sent fullback Justin Jones over for the first try of the match.
Blair Grant converted the try to see the visitors lead 6-0 after 15 minutes.
But the Sharks crossed for the next three tries before the halftime break to go to the sheds 12-6 up.
Sharks skipper James Ralphs was a menace on the left edge and crossed for two of those tries, with prop Josh Starling capping his debut by scoring his first four-pointer for Shellharbour.
Just moments before this try an all-in brawl erupted between both teams near the halfway line.
Sharks five-eighth Emmanuel Sultana and Warilla hooker Sam Hooper were matched 10-minutes each for their part in the fight.
Warilla coach Troy Grant was disappointed in his team's "clunky and very ordinary" showing.
"Errors and wrong options killed us today. And our missed tackles also hurt. You can't let a team score 28 points and expect to win," he said
In Sunday's other game, Milton-Ulladulla and Nowra played out an 18-18 draw at Mollymook Oval.
On Saturday competition high-flyers from last season all started the new campaign in winning fashion.
Jamberoo Superoos scored four tries to two in their 20-10 win over local rivals Kiama Knights at Kiama Showground.
Last season's minor premiers Gerringong Lions also kicked off 2023 with a comfortable 26-0 win over Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Michael Cronin Oval.
Toby Gumley-Quinne had a great game, crossing for four of the Lions' six tries.
In the other game, the Stingrays of Shellharbour also recorded a win for first-time player-coach Tommy Warner, downing Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles 22-14 at Centenary Field.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
