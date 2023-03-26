Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour Sharks stun Group Seven premiers Warilla Lake South Gorillas

March 26 2023 - 7:20pm
This all-in brawl at Ron Costello Oval saw Shellharbour five-eighth Emmanuel Sultana and Warilla hooker Samuel Hooper sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes. Picture: Sylvia Liber

The Shellharbour Sharks have produced the first boil-over of the 2023 Group Seven rugby league season, downing defending premiers Warilla Lake South Gorillas 28-16 at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

