Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Lake Illawarra, and The Rail book tickets to South Coast Cricket decider

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated March 26 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lakers batter Joel Whalan keeps a close eye on the ball on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber

South Coast Cricket fans are set to be treated to an epic first-grade finale, after Lake Illawarra and The Rail on Saturday both advanced to the 2022/23 decider.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.