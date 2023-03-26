South Coast Cricket fans are set to be treated to an epic first-grade finale, after Lake Illawarra and The Rail on Saturday both advanced to the 2022/23 decider.
The opportunity came in less than ideal circumstances, after both semi-finals were heavily impacted by wet weather.
The Lakers versus Ex-Servos clash at Howard Fowles Sports Oval made it to the second innings before being abandoned, while The Rail versus Shellharbour fixture at Croome Regional Sporting Complex was called off without a delivery being bowled.
The Lakers and The Rail advanced to the decider because they finished higher on the ladder.
It sets up an intriguing clash next weekend at Croome, as the Lakers aim to defend their first-grade title. The side secured their fifth straight premiership after last season's grand final against The Rail was called off due to wet weather.
Lakers captain Mark Ulcigrai said his team was delighted to book another grand final appearance.
"There's obviously been rain around and there's always a benefit for finishing a higher place," he said.
"I think The Rail have been the best side, but it's really good to be in the final. We've beaten them the last few times in the final, but who knows what's going to happen and if the rain stays away or not. But it's going to be a tough one."
Ex-Servos captain Daniel Gleeson won the toss and elected to bowl in Saturday's semi-final.
In an innings which was hampered by rain breaks, the Lakers mustered 6/187, which was powered by an unbeaten 121 from 128 balls by opener Kerrod White.
In reply, Ex-Servos were 2/29 in the sixth over when play was abandoned.
"I thought we put a decent total on the board to defend, if we had got a full game in," Ulcigrai said.
"Kerrod's innings was one of the most well-calculated that I've seen. We were 103 after 34 overs at the first rain break, and then put on about 90 in the last nine overs.
"It was good to have wickets in hand and tough out that initial period, because we got sent in on a bit of a wet and soft pitch.
"But it was pleasing to build an innings."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
