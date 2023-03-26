Helensburgh coach Andy Paine admits he's frustrated, but believes a win is just around the corner after the Thistle played out their fourth successive stalemate in the Premier League on Saturday.
Remarkably, Burgh has been part of 2-2 draws each week across their opening four rounds in 2023, with the latest result coming against South Coast United at Rex Jackson Oval.
The hosts had trailed by 2-1 midway through the second half, before captain Vaughan Patterson mustered the equaliser in the 70th minute. Earlier, Kade Kinsella had got the Thistle on the board inside the opening 10 minutes, before SCU responded with two goals in the stanza through Advin Trebincevic and Alex Galbraith.
"It's been Groundhog Day for us. The performances have been good and we're creating a lot of opportunities and, I think in all four games, the game has been there to be won for us," Thistle coach Andy Paine said.
"But, for whatever reason, we just can't seem to get over the hump at the moment, and it mainly comes down to not taking the chances that we're creating. But we're certainly performing well and the style of play is creating opportunities for us.
"But for now, we've just got to keep believing in what we're doing and results follow performances, not the other way. So we'll get there."
Saturday's draw came on the back of the Thistle having 2-2 stalemates with Wollongong United, Bellambi and Olympic in the opening three weeks.
"I think the draw was a fair result in the Wollongong United game, but the three others were there for us to take. The Olympic one slipped away right at the end and, on Saturday, we had chance after chance," Paine said.
"Our goalkeeper didn't really do a whole lot in the game but, again, somehow we conceded two goals. So it's frustrating, but we're all still on board and the boys are in good spirits. So we'll keep grinding away, and we're all pretty sure results are on our way."
In Saturday's other IPL results, Olympic edged out Bulli 1-0; the Lions beat Tarrawanna 2-0; Coniston thrashed Bellambi 4-1 and the White Eagles thumped Port Kembla 3-0.
The Wollongong United versus Corrimal match was postponed due to wet weather.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.