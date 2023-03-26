Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas has felt a lot of things over the last 18 months, but sorry for himself?
Not once.
Hard to believe, but he insists its the case as he prepares to wade back into the chaos of free agency that opens this week. The fact is he probably hasn't needed to, there's been plenty of people willing to do it for him.
As the injury-ravaged Hawks limped down the stretch of a 3-25 campaign, Jackomas' NBL coaching brethren all took to voicing support for their rookie peer, often unprompted.
It's not what anyone heads into the ultra-competitive world of professional sport for, but it did warm the cockles.
"I probably realised it was there when we won against New Zealand," Jackomas said.
"Nearly every head coach in the league messaged me and, if he hadn't have lost that game, Mody (Maor) probably would have messaged me as well.
"It was nice to be recognised that way. Sometimes it's a bit easier to say those things when you've just beat on a guy, but it did help with the media and the narrative that was coming out from us.
"It helped our guys and it did help me because, as much as you try and be a leader and keep all the noise out, it's impossible."
Perhaps Tasmania coach Scott Roth put it best when he said that even Phil Jackson would struggle to deal with the setbacks Jackomas did as a rookie.
After losing Olympian Duop Reath and Defensive Player of the Year Antonius Cleveland before officially taking the reins, Jackomas had import guard Justin Robinson at his disposal for just one game before injury ended his season.
George King was also moved on amid injury and chemistry concerns, with replacement imports Peyton Siva and Michael Frazier also succumbing to season-ending injuries.
It was a series of events that would test the resolve of a veteran coach, let alone a rookie, but Jackomas insists he wasn't looking for sympathy, then or now.
"If I'd started to feel sorry for myself, the ship would've broken apart because I'd have made it about myself," Jackomas said.
"As a coach, if you forget your responsibility to the people around you and start thinking about yourself and what you've gone through, you're not the right person for the job.
"It doesn't matter if you've worked two days or 20 years for the opportunity, you should just give it up.
"There were some times I went up into my room and just shut my phone off, but the next morning I always had my responsibility in that space.
"I still enjoyed the guys and I think the guys still enjoyed what was going on. I saw some growth in guys that gave me some energy every day.
"Do I want to be like Mody or John Rillie right now, where they were able to make the playoffs in their first year [as a head coach], of course I do.
"There's no question about that, but I'm big on growth and learning and the learning curve's been unbelievable."
With a change of fortune he's surely overdue for, Jackomas is adamant the brutal initiation has already made him a better coach.
"Once the season was over I realised how difficult it was just because of the relief in knowing there was no more injury bad news to deal with," Jackomas said.
"The only thing that was really [weighing] on my shoulders was: what if one more person went down?
"Looking back on it now, though, we found some guys who've actually got confidence from a losing season. I get to showcase our team next year with a bit more of an edge about them.
"There's no way a coach would have [ordinarily] put themselves out there with just one American and a bunch of guys that hadn't played a lot. I've got a lot of belief in younger guys now.
"It's a bit more [traditional] Wollongong, we're going to be that team that's probably underestimated and thought of that way, so we can really go back to our roots."
While the battling Hawks won plenty of praise over the latter half of the season given the trials, nothing disappears from professional sport quite so fast as context.
A franchise-worst 3-25 record will be a bruise Jackomas will take into his second season as a head coach, leaving him well aware that he can't simply rely on a change in luck.
He feels he can rely on a solid core in co-skippers Sam Froling and Tyler Harvey, and young tyros Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, recently re-signed Dan Grida and last-season revelation Will Hickey.
Crucially, the club has already secured the return of Robinson, with Jackomas feeling the former Detroit Piston and Milwaukee Buck is an even better fit now than when he arrived ahead of last season.
"The most exciting thing about J-Rob is the way he makes us better within the brand we were playing to keep us competitive," Jackomas said.
"We established a brand last year with a certain group of guys which, regardless of the results, there was some success in in the way played and the style we played.
"It put [Froling and Harvey] in situations to carry us a bit and gave the other guys some confidence where they've been on the floor and got their reps in.
"There was a toughness to the group that you can't just manufacture. Not that we won games or we did well, I don't want to sell it that way, but we don't want to bring in talent that takes us away from who we are.
"The winning's going to be in the picking that way."
Jackomas said bolstering depth in the four spot, be it via an import or marquee Australian, remains the top priority heading into free agency. The club is also exploring options for a potential Next Stars signing.
"We're trying to get the best available Australian we can get, and then the American, and figure out some other pieces," Jackomas said.
"We've got a good base. Sam's a big part of it and with Tyler back with J-Rob, we're pretty lucky in that space.
"We played the champions undermanned pretty tough every time, we had a win over New Zealand, we were double-overtime to Cairns who were the third-placed team.
"We were right there in it with them but we've got be realistic, there some teams we struggled against personnel-wise, we struggled with Brisbane, we struggled with South East, with talent [on deck] or not.
"We're right there and if we do get it right, like Cairns probably did last season, they were perfect, we can be right there with them."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
