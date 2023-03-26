Wolves coach David Carney knew what his biggest battle would be coming into the side for the 2023 NPL NSW season and that was squad depth.
And in round three against Marconi, the former Socceroos' worst fears were realised when his captain and talisman Lachlan Scott went off with a hamstring injury.
Curtailed with a knee injury his former A-League left-back Walter Scott, along with having to deal with suspensions to goalkeeper Nenad Vekic and striker Jake Trew along the way, Carney has rarely had the opportunity to name his preferred starting 11 eight rounds into the season.
But after the Wolves punished the Mariners 3-0 on Sunday, Carney showed his ability to change things around to suit the team's benefit.
The former A-League winner went away from his original plan and brought in Ethan Beaven for his Wolves starting debut at right-back, making the tough call to drop Marcus Beattie, with the plan to play the speedster on the right side of the attack later in the match.
He started Alex Masciovecchio against Central Coast, something that was a must considering the Unanderra junior's current form, whilst also keeping the faith in his midfield workhorses Samuel Riak and Chris McStay.
The win against the Mariners showed that Carney has the ability to adapt, something that is crucial for a coach in all leagues globally.
Despite his want for all-out attacking full-backs, Carney realised that the defence needed solidifying and that was where Beaven came in.
The former Mariner - who was signed by Carney in the off-season - has had to be patient so far for a starting role but was finally given his chance in front of his new home fans.
The 20-year-old wanted to bring something different to the side when he committed to the club and against his former club he provided composure into a back-line that had conceded eight goals in the two games prior to Sunday.
"I thought I did well enough today," he told the Mercury post-game.
Speaking on his staggered start to the campaign, Beaven said it was something that happened to almost every footballer and it's not something that had bothered him. Rather, the long stint on the sidelines had pushed him to improve.
"Yeah it has been hard but that's part of being a footballer and you just have to deal with it," he said.
"All I can do is keep on doing my best in training and doing extras after games. Even if I have to play U-20's that's what you have got to do.
"So just the main thing is to show that I'm keen and I'm ready to play."
Carney may also have to deal with another headache with captain Scott looming for a return if not this week against NWS Spirit then the game after.
Trew currently stands at the club's top goalscorer with four and produced an outstanding display against the Mariners.
If Scott is fit, does that mean Trew sits on the bench, or will Carney opt for a different system and include his captain and his in-form striker in the same lineup?
With Mirza Muratovic, Masciovecchio and Takumi Ofuka all scoring goals this season, it's going to be a big call.
But as a coach, this situation is the best kind of headache you can have.
With three wins, two draws and three losses, Carney has not had a simple start to life as Wolves coach. But you don't learn much when you're winning, it's when things aren't going to plan that you see the real mantle of a team.
And Carney has passed his first test with flying colours. The next battle will be remaining consistent and ensuring the Mariners win wasn't a one-off.
The Wolves have the team on paper to challenge anyone on their day, they now just need to prove it.
