Defending grand final winners Olympic and Albion Park both picked up victories in round four of the Illawarra Premier League in differing circumstances.
Olympic battled and were probably lucky to get the win against a solid Bulli side who were denied a goal due to the referee failing to play advantage for a foul on Jarvis Patterson with the attacker smashing the ball home from outside the box just after the whistle had been blown for a foul on him in the lead-up to the strike.
But in saying that, Olympic have a number of key players missing and to go to Balls Paddock and pick up the win shows just how good of a side they are. Matt Bailey's team are perhaps not at their best so far this season but they are still unbeaten in fourth spot and champion teams always manage to win when the chips are down.
Once Olympic have their full contingent they will be playing at their potential once more.
Meanwhile, Albion Park are the form side in the competition following winning four from as many fixtures meaning they sit top of the ladder.
The side were dominant against Port Kembla with Joey Lavalle, Ethan Kambisios and Tory Musumeci nabbing the goals.
It sets up a mammoth clash this Sunday at PCYC, with White Eagles coach George Antoniou coming up against his former side.
There are plenty of other sub-plots in the match, with Park's Musumeci, Lavalle, Hayden Durose, Michael Kyriakoudes, Julian Minutillo and Brendan Fordham all former Olympic players. As a result it promises to be a full-on affair.
Cringila and Coniston have both picked up from where they left off in 2022 and both picked up away victories in round four against Tarrawanna and Bellambi respectively.
Olympic, Albion Park, Cringila, Coniston and United will all be there come the business end of the season you would expect.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.