Cyclist in hospital after crash on Macquarie Pass

Emergency services were called to the Illawarra Highway this morning after a cyclist was injured.
Around 9am police and ambulance crews headed to Macquarie Pass after reports a cyclist was injured.
The 20-year-old male cyclist told paramedics his left hip was injured and he was in pain.
The cyclist was wearing a helmet however as a precaution paramedics on scene carefully placed him on a spinal board with a collar for support.
The Toll ambulance helicopter was called however the man was ultimately transferred to Wollongong Hospital via road.
The man is now in a stable condition.
