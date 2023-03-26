Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

War of words as Kiama election campaign continues after vote

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 26 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The battle for Kiama. Clockwise from top left: Gareth Ward, Katelin McInerney, Melanie Gibbons, Arthur Rorris. Pictures from file/AAP

While the two men running for the top job in NSW praised each other's conduct during the election campaign, one candidate says it was a different story on the ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.