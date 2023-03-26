Illawarra Mercury
Fine or fined? What happens if you didn't vote in the state election

Updated March 26 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:40pm
Not knowing about an election is not a valid reason for failing to vote, according to the NSW Electoral Commission.

Voting for the NSW election closed at 6pm on Saturday, so if you haven't voted now you could be up for a fine.

