Fine or fined? What happens if you didn't vote in the state election

Voting for the NSW election closed at 6pm on Saturday, so if you haven't voted now you could be up for a fine.
Residents who were eligible to vote but didn't will be sent a 'Failure to Vote' notice in the mail.
The notice calls for a reason as to why the recipient didn't vote or they must pay a $55 fine.
Not knowing about an election is not a valid reason for failing to vote, according to the NSW Electoral Commission.
"You must respond within 28 days of the issue date of the notice," the Electoral Commission said.
"If you do not reply within 28 days, we will send you a reminder before referring the matter to Revenue NSW."
The failure to vote notice process for each election commences within three months of election day.
There's no clear advice on what exactly is a valid and sufficient reason for not turning up to vote.
In Australia, voting at all levels of government is compulsory, and it's your responsibility as a citizen to get yourself out to vote.
Pre-polls and postal votes are in place to make sure that even people who cannot get to a polling booth on election day have the chance to cast their votes.
But, if you didn't get out there, electoral commission officers get to determine if you have a "valid and sufficient reason" on merit.
Unfortunately, guidelines about these reasons are not made public.
